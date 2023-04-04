An invitation for local people to join King’s Coronation tea party in Eastbourne

People in Eastbourne are being invited to join Churchill Retirement Living for a special King’s Coronation Tea Party at its Allingham Lodge development this month, to celebrate the official crowning of His Majesty King Charles III.

Celebrate the King's Coronation with Churchill Retirement Living at Allingham Lodge, Eastbourne

The event will take place on Tuesday April 18 from 2pm to 4pm. Visitors will be treated to music, fizz and refreshments to get the celebrations underway for this historic occasion, and special King’s Coronation ‘goody bags’ will be handed out while stocks last. There will also be the opportunity to meet Churchill apartment Owners and hear about the new lifestyle they’re enjoying.

Churchill’s Senior Marketing Manager Anne Scherrer said: “We’re excited to welcome everyone to our special Coronation Tea Party to look forward to this historic national event that few of us are old enough to have experienced before.

"Visitors can get their hands on one of our special Coronation goody bags while stocks last, and we’ll have a host of treats and entertainment on offer, as well as the chance to chat to our Owners and meet our friendly team.

"Everyone is welcome to come and join the party and see for themselves the wonderful community atmosphere on offer here.”