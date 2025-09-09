Angela Rippon’s fitness message inspires American square dancing craze in Worthing; introductory sessions offered to beginners

Inspired by TV presenter Angela Rippon’s campaign to promote dance as a fun way to stay active and healthy, an American Square Dance Club in Worthing is inviting local residents to take part, with a series of free taster sessions.

The club – which has had members ‘enthusiastically square dancing’ in Worthing for more than 40 years – is opening its doors to beginners on Monday, September 15, 22 and 29.

The free one-hour introductory sessions will take place from 6.30pm to 7.30pm at Martyrs Barn, next to the English Martyrs Church on Goring Way (BN12 4UH).

Jan Green, Worthing Squares secretary, said: “Celebrated newsreader and television star Angela Rippon [aged 80] has been promoting dance as good exercise to keep you moving and healthy. So why not jump on her band wagon and try American Square dancing?

“Square dancing is lots of fun – it’s friendship set to music. Square dancing is party time every time you take part.

"Spend quality time with your partner, bring a friend or neighbour, or come on your own and make new friends.

"No special clothes needed – just what you’re comfortable in – and no fancy footwork so it doesn’t matter if you’ve got two left feet! If you can walk you can square dance.

"Lots of laughter and gentle exercise, and an easy way to add to your daily steps total.”

Participants will get an hour of free tuition each evening as an introduction to square dancing and ‘you can decide whether you would like to take it further’.

"You will have the opportunity after our sessions to stay on for a cup of tea/coffee or squash and biscuit and to chat to our members, and also to watch some dancing as Worthing Squares club meets every Monday evening from 7.30pm until 9.30pm,” Jan added.

"If you decide to join us after your free sessions then you will pay just £3 per evening for your ongoing tuition.

"Once you have completed the basic course and a few extra moves you will be able to join in with the main evening’s activities, where you will continue to learn new things. You can always go further!

“Regular exercise can lead to a slower heart rate, lower blood pressure and improved cholesterol profile. It’s good for the brain as well as the body, and it’s so much more interesting than pounding the streets or the treadmill at the gym!”

To register your interest, call 01903 830361.