Angmering car boot sale: Angmering Medical Centre raising money for Ukrainian families

A charity car boot sale is being organised at Angmering Medical Centre to raise money for Ukrainian families and animals.

By Elaine Hammond
Monday, 11th April 2022, 2:12 pm

Louise Trotter, clinical governance lead, wants to make a donation that will directly help families affected by the Russian invasion.

She said there will be 16 spaces for sellers plus sales of homemade products and plants, and games and children’s activities on the green.

Louise explained: “Each person is going to be paying a £20 pitch fee and some will also be contributing a percentage of sales to the cause.”

Money raised at Angmering Medical Centre will go directly to help families from Ukraine

Villaggio Pizza, which is run by Louise’s husband Phil, will also be there selling stone-baked pizzas and all profits will be donated.

The car boot sale will be held in the car park at Angmering Medical Centre on Monday, May 2, from 10am to 2pm.

Louise said: “I want the money to directly help the families. All proceeds are going to a charity to help Ukrainian families and another charity to help Ukrainian animals.”

