Louise Trotter, clinical governance lead, wants to make a donation that will directly help families affected by the Russian invasion.
She said there will be 16 spaces for sellers plus sales of homemade products and plants, and games and children’s activities on the green.
Louise explained: “Each person is going to be paying a £20 pitch fee and some will also be contributing a percentage of sales to the cause.”
Villaggio Pizza, which is run by Louise’s husband Phil, will also be there selling stone-baked pizzas and all profits will be donated.
The car boot sale will be held in the car park at Angmering Medical Centre on Monday, May 2, from 10am to 2pm.
Louise said: “I want the money to directly help the families. All proceeds are going to a charity to help Ukrainian families and another charity to help Ukrainian animals.”