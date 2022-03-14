Angmering Skate Jam seeks Olympic stars of the future

There will be coaching in the morning and an opportunity to showcase your skills in a fun competition during the afternoon.

All ages and abilities are welcome at Angmering Skatepark, off Mayflower Way, on Saturday, March 19, from 10am to 3pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With skateboarding in the Olympics, the sporte looking for the next Olympic champions. Picture: Steve Robards SR2108261

Organisers said: “With skateboarding inclusion in the Olympics, we are looking for the next Olympic champions.”

The key aims are to increase participation, identify talent, provide support and help communities.

Angmering Parish Council is hosting the event and Board AF from Littlehampton will be organsing some demonstrations.

There will be a food van and toilets on site, plus there is an opportunity to speak to councillors about what you would like to see in Mayflower Park and how the skate park can be improved.