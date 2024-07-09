Annual community film-making competition across the South Downs

Alan Cross (contributed pic)

South Downs Film Makers are looking for entries for their 2024 annual community film-making competition.

Find out more at www.southdownsfilmmakers.org.uk/competition2024

Spokesman Alan Cross said: “South Downs Film Makers local community film club is looking to discover creative individuals of all ages, passionate about visual storytelling through the art of film to enter our annual public film-making competition, with the 2024 theme of Beyond The Horizon.

“Whether you're a seasoned filmmaker or a total newbie with just a smart phone, showcase your creative skills and explore your craft beyond the horizon!

“Winners will be selected on: storytelling, technical ability, interpretation of the theme, emotional content and entertainment value, with an audience showcase event in the autumn, to show the films on the big screen at Ferring Village Hall.

“With no restriction on genre or style, film-makers are challenged to explore the unknown, whether it's in the context of outer space, the uncharted territories of the inner mind or the undiscovered aspects of the local community. We encourage a sense of curiosity, to think beyond the conventional horizon and take audiences on an exciting journey of discovery.

“Films can be any duration up to a maximum of ten minutes, must be shot in Full HD, (1920x1080 pixels), in landscape format, using the 16x9 ratio.

“Entry forms can be downloaded via the SDFM website where you can find the T&Cs, rules and full details of how to upload your work. Good luck with your entries!

“The winning film-maker will be awarded a top prize of a 12-month free membership to SDFM plus £50 in cash with the second place runner-up receiving a six-month free membership to the club plus £25. With so much technology in everyone’s hands these days we are excited to see what entrants can come up with!”