Annual flower show returning to Lavant

The annual flower show in Lavant is set to make its return. Pic by the Lavant Flower Show

The Lavant Annual Flower show is taking place this Saturday (August 6), from 2pm at Lavant Memorial Hall.

An event for the whole community, with many competition classes, including for children as well as any exhibits such as flowers, vegetables and fruit, flower arrangements, home produce, handicrafts and photographs.

At 8.45am the hall will open for exhibits to be put in place with all exhibits being in place and the hall being cleared by 10.45am.

The hall will be closed at 11am as the judging takes place.

The show will then be open to exhibitors and visitors at 2pm with the removal of all exhibits not for sale taking place at 3.45pm.

Finally, the prize giving will commence at 4pm, followed by a raffle draw and the sale of exhibition produce.