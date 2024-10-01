Antiques fair returns to Chichester
Sunday 13th October sees the return of the Grandma's Attic Antique & Collectors Fair at The Westgate Centre in Chichester.
Over 70 different stallholders will be in attendance with a great selection of Antiques & Collectables to include Silver, Jewellery, Coins, Postcards, Pottery & Porcelain plus much more.
This is a very popular fair that is held 4-5 times a year, the next date will be on Sun 15 Dec.
The fair is open from 10am till 4pm and admission is £2.00
There is free parking for 2 hours and an on-site cafe.
For further information www.grandmasatticfairs.co.uk or give Chris a ring on 01202 779564 / 07960 502508
