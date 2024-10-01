Antiques fair returns to Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Long established fair that has been running for over 30 years.

Sunday 13th October sees the return of the Grandma's Attic Antique & Collectors Fair at The Westgate Centre in Chichester.

Over 70 different stallholders will be in attendance with a great selection of Antiques & Collectables to include Silver, Jewellery, Coins, Postcards, Pottery & Porcelain plus much more.

This is a very popular fair that is held 4-5 times a year, the next date will be on Sun 15 Dec.

The fair is open from 10am till 4pm and admission is £2.00

There is free parking for 2 hours and an on-site cafe.

For further information www.grandmasatticfairs.co.uk or give Chris a ring on 01202 779564 / 07960 502508