Antiques fair returns to Chichester

By Christopher Brown
Contributor
Published 1st Oct 2024, 14:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Long established fair that has been running for over 30 years.

Sunday 13th October sees the return of the Grandma's Attic Antique & Collectors Fair at The Westgate Centre in Chichester.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over 70 different stallholders will be in attendance with a great selection of Antiques & Collectables to include Silver, Jewellery, Coins, Postcards, Pottery & Porcelain plus much more.

This is a very popular fair that is held 4-5 times a year, the next date will be on Sun 15 Dec.

Chichester Antiques FairChichester Antiques Fair
Chichester Antiques Fair

The fair is open from 10am till 4pm and admission is £2.00

There is free parking for 2 hours and an on-site cafe.

For further information www.grandmasatticfairs.co.uk or give Chris a ring on 01202 779564 / 07960 502508

Related topics:AntiquesCoins

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.