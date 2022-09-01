Apprentice star Linda Plant is guest speaker at Dementia Support charity event at Ashling Park
A well-known face from The Apprentice will be a guest speaker at a special Ladies’ Day event as part of a charity event organised by Dementia Support.
The Ladies’ Day Event is being organised at vineyard, Ashling Park by Tangmere-based charity Dementia Support which is hosting a Ladies Day event at Ashling Park.
on September 21 with Linda Plant from BBC’s The Apprentice as one of the guest speakers.
The event for 60 people will take place on September 21, World Alzheimer’s Day, to help raise money for the charity.
Most Popular
Dianne Gill, Dementia Support’s fundraising and relationships manager, said: “We annually hold Golf Days and Track Days but we want to put on events that appeal to a range of supporters.
"This is a perfect opportunity to meet like-minded people in the most beautiful setting, taking a tour through the vineyard, sipping on fizz and listening to inspirational speakers within business and wellbeing.
"This is all for such a great cause and of course we are so delighted to have Linda Plant supporting us too.”
Linda Plant, who has family experience of dementia, is a trusted friend and adviser to Lord Sugar, having known him for over two decades. Her expertise lies in fashion and property development, she created knitwear brand Honeysuckle at the age of 15, leaving school at aged 16 and went on to sell it for millions.
Tickets are now on sale for this exclusive event via Dementia Supports website www.dementiasupport.org.uk/events
The evening includes a reception drink, networking, tour, raffle and an afternoon tea.