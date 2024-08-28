Are You Being Served? - a talk at Eastbourne Heritage Centre

By Nicholas Howell
Contributor
Published 28th Aug 2024, 10:46 BST
A talk about the history of the town’s former department stores takes place at Eastbourne Heritage Centre on Thursday 5th September. Are You Being Served? – the history of Eastbourne’s department stores is a fascinating talk by Paul Jordan who passionately talks about Bobbys, Dale & Kerley, Plummer Roddis, and Beales.

He describes a time when real service and quality was paramount, and how customers enjoyed taking lunch and tea whilst listening to the orchestras in the stores restaurants.

The talk starts at 7pm, and doors open at 6pm for the opportunity beforehand to see the Heritage Centre exhibition Are You Being Served?

Tickets cost £9 and include a glass of wine, soft drinks and snacks. Pre-booking is advised to avoid disappointment as places are limited, but tickets may still be available at the talk. A delightful fully illustrated exhibition catalogue can also be purchased.

Eastbourne Heritage Centre, 2 Carlisle Road, Eastbourne BN21 4BT, Tel. 01323 411189. Open Saturdays 10am-4pm, Sundays and Mondays 2-5pm.

Visit eastbourneheritagecentre.co.uk

