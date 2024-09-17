Ariel Company Theatre - "incredulity at what the students had achieved with only three days of rehearsals"

Nicci Hopson (contributed pic)

Ariel Company Theatre joined forces with The Hawth in Crawley for a week of theatre.

Nicci Hopson, artistic and drama academy director, said: “The Hawth Theatre kindly provided the space and facilities which enabled over twenty individuals with special education needs and disabilities to take to the stage, alongside their buddies, who also attend Ariel Drama Academies. This new production was rehearsed and staged in just three days culminating in a sellout performance on the Friday afternoon.

“The purpose of this workshop production was to continue to expand the opportunities and foster inclusivity for young individuals with special educational needs (SEN). This aligns perfectly with Ariel Company Theatre's core values and mission of raising awareness and promoting diversity in the performing arts and highlights their successful Saturday sessions already running at Ariel Drama Academies across five different venues in West Sussex.

“Ariel Company Theatre and The Hawth have continued to forge links over the years, enabling an increasing number of students to access this amazing opportunity to rehearse and perform in a professional studio. Without the Hawth’s generosity in giving Ariel Company Theatre their facilities and expertise, this would not ordinarily be possible.

“The performance, Othellos Musicality 2024, showcased numbers from hit-musicals such as Mamma Mia, The Greatest Showman, Shrek, Footloose and Mary Poppins.”

For more information about Ariel’s Drama Academies and SEN provision contact www.arielct.com or call 01444 250407.

Nicci added: “We were so delighted to be able to be back to do another inclusive Musicality workshop for our Othellos, and with the tremendous support from The Hawth, we were able to return and produce another fast paced and fantastic production. This workshop saw students across all of Ariel’s six Othellos groups come together and the sense of community and friendship shone through. Our dedicated buddies and tutors poured so much into making sure this workshop and performance was the best possible experience for all involved.”

“Ariel Company Theatre has been widely recognised for its unwavering commitment to promoting inclusivity and providing equal opportunities in the theatre industry, being shortlisted from 68,000 nominations to the final eight at The National Diversity Awards a few years ago. Ariel offers Othellos sessions on Saturdays in Crawley, Burgess Hill, East Grinstead, Haywards Heath and Shoreham, and groups for adults with SEN in Burgess Hill on Thursday evenings. There are currently over 150 young people who attend Ariel Othellos, and the numbers are continually increasing.

“The audience response to the show was outstandingly positive coupled with incredulity at what the students had achieved with only three days of rehearsals and all the parents commented on the increase in confidence, enjoyment and the wonderful opportunity to celebrate and be themselves.

“Plans for future performances and workshops for the Othellos students are already in the pipeline including the annual event of the Othellos Showcase on November 3 back at the Hawth and a planned return to The Hawth at Easter 2025 for another Musicality.”