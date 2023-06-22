Around 500 bikers meet up in Eastbourne town centre for event

Around 500 motorcyclists gathered in Eastbourne town centre during the week for an event which has been going on for six years.

Bike Night in Eastbourne

The group met in Terminus Road on Wednesday, June 21, for Bike Night – which sees bikers meet on the third Wednesday of every month from May through to September.

Motorcyclists came from across Sussex for the event – with Your Eastbourne BID saying the most recent meet was the busiest it has ever seen.

Your Eastbourne BID’s chief executive Stephen Holt said: “We work with Sykes Harley Davidson - who now run and promote the event for us – but it’s completely free, with live music and a chance for people to enjoy some beautiful bikes! And of course, all bikes are welcome as well!”

