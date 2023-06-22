NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel

Around 500 bikers meet up in Eastbourne town centre for event

Around 500 motorcyclists gathered in Eastbourne town centre during the week for an event which has been going on for six years.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 16:46 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 16:48 BST
Bike Night in EastbourneBike Night in Eastbourne
Bike Night in Eastbourne

The group met in Terminus Road on Wednesday, June 21, for Bike Night – which sees bikers meet on the third Wednesday of every month from May through to September.

Motorcyclists came from across Sussex for the event – with Your Eastbourne BID saying the most recent meet was the busiest it has ever seen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Your Eastbourne BID’s chief executive Stephen Holt said: “We work with Sykes Harley Davidson - who now run and promote the event for us – but it’s completely free, with live music and a chance for people to enjoy some beautiful bikes! And of course, all bikes are welcome as well!”

Most Popular
    Bike Night in EastbourneBike Night in Eastbourne
    Bike Night in Eastbourne

    The BID is also one of the members of the Best Bar None Eastbourne partnership – which is a new accreditation scheme that promotes night-time safety and best practices in premises across the town.

    READ THIS:

    Air ambulance lands by Eastbourne supermarket: Patient taken to hospital following accidental injury

    Gogglebox telly stars launch new South Downs hair salon

    Bike Night in EastbourneBike Night in Eastbourne
    Bike Night in Eastbourne

    Pictures: Police called to Eastbourne incident as car collides with wall

    Related topics:SussexPolice