Arrested Development play Worthing date
They’ll be joined on stage by Brighton-based outfit Short Sharp Scratch, a funky synth pop group featuring synth and keys from Mo Pleasure, former musical director of Earth Wind and Fire and keys/bass player to Micheal Jackson and Ray Charles.
Tickets to Arrested Development at The Factory Live are priced at £32.50 plus fees. For further information and to make a booking, visit thefactorylive.co.uk or call 01903 367707.
The Factory Live programming manager Stephen Sheldrake said: “True hip-hop trailblazers since 1991, Arrested Development have been cultural champions of consciousness and empowerment across the planet. Their representation of eclectic and vibrant African sounds and clothing has produced a unique clash of rhythms and style that continues to contrast the expected look and sound of hip-hop culture.
“With numerous album releases, and world tours, Arrested Development has been ground-breaking in hip-hop culture. Their album, 3 Years, 5 Months and 2 Days in the Life of…, earned them two Grammy awards for Best New Artist and Best Rap Single (Tennessee), two MTV awards, a Soul Train Music Award and the NAACP Image Award.
“Rolling Stone magazine named them Band of The Year in 1992 while VH-1 named them one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame even named the AD smash Tennessee one of the 500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll. They’ve even shared the stage with such important figures such as Nelson Mandela, Minister Louis Farrakhan, Hilary Rodham Clinton and Barack Obama.”
Stephen added: “We’re incredibly excited and privileged to welcome an artist of Arrested Development’s caliber to our intimate music venue in Worthing.
"With a capacity of 285, this is going to be a rare chance for music-lovers to see this iconic Grammy award-winning group up close to the stage.”