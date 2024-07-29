Arrested Development play Worthing date

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Arrested Development's latest tour to the UK takes them to Worthing this summer as they play The Factory Live on Sunday, August 4.

They’ll be joined on stage by Brighton-based outfit Short Sharp Scratch, a funky synth pop group featuring synth and keys from Mo Pleasure, former musical director of Earth Wind and Fire and keys/bass player to Micheal Jackson and Ray Charles.

Tickets to Arrested Development at The Factory Live are priced at £32.50 plus fees. For further information and to make a booking, visit thefactorylive.co.uk or call 01903 367707.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Factory Live programming manager Stephen Sheldrake said: “True hip-hop trailblazers since 1991, Arrested Development have been cultural champions of consciousness and empowerment across the planet. Their representation of eclectic and vibrant African sounds and clothing has produced a unique clash of rhythms and style that continues to contrast the expected look and sound of hip-hop culture.

Arrested Development (contributed pic)

“With numerous album releases, and world tours, Arrested Development has been ground-breaking in hip-hop culture. Their album, 3 Years, 5 Months and 2 Days in the Life of…, earned them two Grammy awards for Best New Artist and Best Rap Single (Tennessee), two MTV awards, a Soul Train Music Award and the NAACP Image Award.

“Rolling Stone magazine named them Band of The Year in 1992 while VH-1 named them one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame even named the AD smash Tennessee one of the 500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll. They’ve even shared the stage with such important figures such as Nelson Mandela, Minister Louis Farrakhan, Hilary Rodham Clinton and Barack Obama.”

Stephen added: “We’re incredibly excited and privileged to welcome an artist of Arrested Development’s caliber to our intimate music venue in Worthing.