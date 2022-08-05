Art drop to be held at Chichester Guide Hall

A public art drop-in event is set to be held in the city this month, organised by a Chichester city councillor.

Sarah Sharp, city councillor for Chichester South, is organising an open drop-in about Public Art on Saturday, August 13 from 11am to 1pm in the Guide Hall at Whyke Lane.

The event is linked to the Section 106 monies becoming available for public art linked to the Bartholomews development off Bognor Road.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Sharp said that she is looking specifically for local artists to help create a piece of art to be displayed in one of the public green spaces in the ward at either the Whyke amphitheatre, Whyke Oval (Hay Road) or Florence Park.

Cllr Sharp is keen to work with residents and artists to come up with a local theme which if possible is linked to the local area if possible. Cllr Sharp said: “There will be pens and paper and chalks and clay for people of all ages to make models or express their ideas.

"People have already sent in designs or put forward ideas for trees and benches and other fun ideas for example a maze or a graffiti wall.

"This a very exciting project that we hope will fire up people's imaginations over the summer. There is a deadline to get expressions of interest to me by 13th September when this funding will be discussed at a City Council meeting.

"I am keen that we find a local artist who is keen to work with local residents and schools so that the finished work of art is owned by the community as much as possible.

"The theme is open at the moment. There could be something in Chichester South that inspires you - for example the Planetarium is based in Chichester South.

"The 106 monies are linked with the Bartholomews company that has over 100 year history of working in the city.

"I have asked Bartholomews if they want to contribute ideas to the art work or get involved in any way.

"Whyke Amphitheatre is an important under-used site in the city that could be celebrated with public arts money.”