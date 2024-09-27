Artel Contemporary offer new Chichester exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Artel 24 is the new exhibition from Artel Contemporary running at Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary from October 1-13 (closed October 7).

The exhibition will feature the work of Maureen Brigden, Sehila, Craft, Sandra Izard, Sylvia Kopecek, Deborah Michelson, Lorraine Molins, Carol Naylor, Isabel Dodson, Deborah Richards, Tiffany Robinson, Martin V Smith, Helen Solly and Bridget Woods.

Artist and spokeswoman Sehila Craft said: “In a break from tradition, Artel artists do not have a theme for this year’s annual exhibition. Instead each artist has been developing their own working practice and will be showing a selection of this work. Expect to see a diverse exhibition, covering a variety of art disciplines. Maureen Brigden, whose work was included in the RA’s Summer Exhibition 2024, is showing a modern-day interpretation of 17th-century Santos cave dolls whilst Sandra Izard is showing mixed media paintings which are a response to her visit to Canada last autumn. Sylvia Kopocek combines human, animal and imagined imagery, using colour and line. Deborah Michelson’s garden paintings evoke the feeling of being in nature. Helen Solly is showing photographs and her metal sculptures, focusing on the surface of the metal and its reflections. Isabel Dodson creates narrative in her seascapes, using collaged newspapers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Sehila, in her last year with Artel before moving to Dorset, is showing woven tapestries. Deborah Richards will be exhibiting unique print and mixed-media works inspired by local harbour drawings. Martin Smith’s paintings are conceptual, seeking to answer the Met office’s question Can moonlight generate a visible rainbow? And Carol Naylor's stitched textiles are a response to land and skies.

Artel (contributed pic)

Sehila added: “ARTEL Contemporary Art Group is a pool of professional artists who work together to bring a rich and diverse range of artwork, subjects and media to communities, collectors and organisations through an annual exhibition in Chichester. Working in the South Downs area, each artist has developed a unique and informed practice that contribute to a strong selling exhibition each year. After many years of working to a theme, this October you will find the artworks reflect more of the individual artists’ personal subjects of interest.”