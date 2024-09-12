Artisan farmers and craft market at Stone Cross care home
Held on the 3rd Thursday of every month from 11am to 3pm, starting September 19th.
Join us for our monthly Farmers and Craft Market from Town and Village Markets at Barchesters Sycamore Grove Care Home in Stone Cross! Discover a delightful selection of fresh produce, handmade crafts, and local delicacies. Don't miss out on this fantastic community event!
Address:-
Sycamore Grove Care Home
Lilac Lane
Stone Cross
BN24 5NU
Call us on 01424 320 620 for any more information
