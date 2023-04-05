Edit Account-Sign Out
Arun and Chichester (Air) Enthusiasts Society presents talks on Flying for Films Pre CGI and Display Flying – Pre 2015

Jonathon Whaley returns to Air ACES to give two more of his amazing talks on Monday April 24 2023 – 7pm for 7.30pm start – at the Chichester Park Hotel.

By Anthony JonesContributor
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:35 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 15:41 BST
Submitted articleSubmitted article
Submitted article

The first is Flying for Films (before CGI). In his flying career Jonathon undertook flying for some notable films. He will outline as to how it was done & as to how it ended up on film. These films include Indiana Jones, Born to Ride and The Mummy.

After a break Jonathon will explain as to how one becomes a display pilot, and how one gets an evaluation to obtain a Display Authorisation Certificate.He will conclude by telling ‘what are good or bad displays’ and highlight errors that display pilots commonly make.

These are talks for everyone, especially film buffs ,as well as those interested in aviation. This presentation will be amazing – with plenty of pictures.

    Entrance for Air ACES members is £5, guests £7 and under 16’s free. Tickets on sale at the door, on the evening, no pre-booking. Doors open at 6.45pm, no reserved seating.

    For further information about Air ACES, please see airaces.org.uk or call David Batcock on 01243 823007.