BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Arun Speakers Toastmasters Open House

Arun Speakers Toastmasters: Improve your communication skills and boost your confidenceAre you looking to improve your public speaking skills? Do you want to learn how to give more confident and engaging presentations? If so, then Arun Speakers Toastmasters is the club for you!
By Colin SimmonsContributor
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:18 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 11:20 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Arun Speakers Toastmasters is a friendly and supportive club that helps people of all levels of experience improve their communication skills. We offer a variety of programs and activities that can help you reach your communication goals, including:

  • One-on-one coaching
  • Group workshops
  • Speech contests
  • Leadership training
  • Networking opportunities

Our next open house is on September 27th at 7pm where you can learn more about our club and meet our members.

Toastmaster FlyerToastmaster Flyer
Toastmaster Flyer
Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    In addition to improving your communication skills, Arun Speakers can also help you:

    • Develop your leadership skills
    • Build your confidence
    • Network with other professionals
    • Have fun and meet new people

    If you're ready to take your communication skills to the next level, then join Arun Speakers today! We'll help you reach your goals and achieve your dreams.RSVP for our open house on September 27th at 7pm! [email protected]