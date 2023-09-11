Arun Speakers Toastmasters Open House

Arun Speakers Toastmasters: Improve your communication skills and boost your confidenceAre you looking to improve your public speaking skills? Do you want to learn how to give more confident and engaging presentations? If so, then Arun Speakers Toastmasters is the club for you!

Arun Speakers Toastmasters is a friendly and supportive club that helps people of all levels of experience improve their communication skills. We offer a variety of programs and activities that can help you reach your communication goals, including:

One-on-one coaching

Group workshops

Speech contests

Leadership training

Networking opportunities

Our next open house is on September 27th at 7pm where you can learn more about our club and meet our members.

Toastmaster Flyer

In addition to improving your communication skills, Arun Speakers can also help you:

Develop your leadership skills

Build your confidence

Network with other professionals

Have fun and meet new people