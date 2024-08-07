Arundel Gallery Trail celebrates its 35th year

David Browne is taking part (contributed pic)

2024 sees Arundel Gallery Trail celebrating its 35th year with another increase in artist and maker numbers (August 17-26, 12-5 daily).

Spokesman Andy Waite: “It is still largely an event that takes place in and around the town centre making it walkable and easy to navigate. We also welcome a handful of venues further afield at Walberton, Ford, Binsted and Clapham.

“There’s an emphasis on the work of makers this year, reflected by the refined and experimental weaving of our cover artist Ann Symes, who has been championing the cause of makers in her gallery for many years, establishing a reputation for curating highly-regarded exhibitions. You can see her work at Gallery57 on Tarrant Street alongside one of her featured artists David Browne who lives and works for part of the year in an ancient olive grove in a hill town north of Rome, providing both inspiration and materials for his creative expression in the form of prunings from the olive trees and used for his sculptures while the leaves are made into paper which feature repeated geometric motifs which draw on Etruscan frescoes, Roman and early medieval mosaics.

“In addition, the Secret Makers Auction this year replaces the Secret Artist Auction, so instead of paintings, the 3D work of selected makers will be on offer, the principle remaining the same in that art lovers can bid silently, either online via the website or in person at the auction exhibition at the Victoria Institute on Tarrant Street.

“Also showing at the Vic, as it is known locally, is the work of eight artists on three floors. The top floor studio is home to Frances Knight and her plein air impressionistic landscapes of the South Downs.

"The first floor features the work of three diverse creatives: Johannah Muriel’s hand embroidered monotypes, Emma Rimer’s wild meadow paintings and Jan Bennett’s bright and colourful abstracts. On the ground floor you will find the work of three generations of artists from one family - Manny Woodard’s sensitive portraits and sculptures sit alongside husband Roy’s much lauded budgie series. Their son Ian is also a sculptor and painter, while their grandson Anelio is the youngest exhibitor ever in the trail’s history - he has grown up seeing his family paint and likes to take part, although there has been a conscious decision not to influence him in any way and the paintings are all entirely his own work.”

The trail takes place under the umbrella of Arundel Festival of the Arts with which it runs simultaneously from August 17-26 from 12-5 daily. You can pick up a free trail guide at every venue displaying the blue and yellow numbered flags or from many outlets in the town. Entry is free.

“Our artists and makers will be on hand to discuss their work, much of which is for sale should you be looking for something to move or uplift you.”