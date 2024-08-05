Arundel's Theatre Trail rebranded as A Bunch of Plays in reduced times

Drip Action’s annual Theatre Trail for the Arundel Festival has been rebranded A Bunch of Plays in tougher times this year.

Bill said: “We did just four plays in the day last year and in fact that's the number that we have managed to muster for this year. I tried to do more. I was trying to get it back to what would have been much more of a trail but there just aren't enough actors. I don't know how on earth we managed to do eight plays a day in the glory days. I just don't know where the actors have gone. Perhaps the youngsters are not coming through and perhaps the older ones are stopping or just moving away. There are lots of theatre companies around but really it's all spread very thinly and I don't know how the groups manage.”

And a sad upshot of that is that the plays this year have not been selected from an open competition: “Last year we did our usual competition where we invite new writers to send in their plays but this year I just got in touch with some tried and tested writers that we've used in the past and asked them to send something in. Last year we got 500 submissions and farcically we were only able to put on two of them. We could not go through the process of reading them all again. We have still got new plays this year but they are just from writers that we have used before. It used to be our claim to fame that we got writers from all over the world sending their plays in and it would be lovely to go back to that but whether we can or not I just don't know. Maybe we have got to recruit the actors earlier but we certainly tried. It is the fact the theatre trail is on over eight days during the holidays so people have got to be either teachers or on holidays or students or retired people. So really all we can do is just do what we can do and we've just got to keep going. But I do think this will work for this year. We're not calling it a theatre trail though.”