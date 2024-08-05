Arundel's Theatre Trail rebranded as A Bunch of Plays in reduced times
Rather than the chance to watch eight short plays in one day, the offering in the heyday of the trail, this year, just as there was last year, there are just four plays. And as Drip Action artistic director Bill Brennan says, it's not really so much of a theatre trail as A Bunch of Plays for this year.
The four new short plays for Arundel Festival 2024 (tickets £6 each), running from Saturday, August 17-Saturday, August 24, are: 11am – Inappropriate by Simon Brett. First Saturday at The Victoria Institute, Tarrant Street from then on at Arundel Town Hall. Strange how different different people's recollections can be... Not suitable for children. 12 noon – Surplus Women by Stuart Smithers, Priory Playhouse, London Road. Aftermath of World War One. One woman, two perspectives. In association with The Arundel Players. 1pm – The Hippopotamus Hypothesis by Hilary Spiers, The Victoria Institute, Tarrant Street. Mind that child. 4pm – Dolly Gets Her Shot by Cary Pepper, Cathedral Centre, London Road. Hooray for Hollywood.
Bill said: “We did just four plays in the day last year and in fact that's the number that we have managed to muster for this year. I tried to do more. I was trying to get it back to what would have been much more of a trail but there just aren't enough actors. I don't know how on earth we managed to do eight plays a day in the glory days. I just don't know where the actors have gone. Perhaps the youngsters are not coming through and perhaps the older ones are stopping or just moving away. There are lots of theatre companies around but really it's all spread very thinly and I don't know how the groups manage.”
And a sad upshot of that is that the plays this year have not been selected from an open competition: “Last year we did our usual competition where we invite new writers to send in their plays but this year I just got in touch with some tried and tested writers that we've used in the past and asked them to send something in. Last year we got 500 submissions and farcically we were only able to put on two of them. We could not go through the process of reading them all again. We have still got new plays this year but they are just from writers that we have used before. It used to be our claim to fame that we got writers from all over the world sending their plays in and it would be lovely to go back to that but whether we can or not I just don't know. Maybe we have got to recruit the actors earlier but we certainly tried. It is the fact the theatre trail is on over eight days during the holidays so people have got to be either teachers or on holidays or students or retired people. So really all we can do is just do what we can do and we've just got to keep going. But I do think this will work for this year. We're not calling it a theatre trail though.”