The evening will begin with a torchlit procession which will set off from the Maypole Pub at 6pm and will finish at John Pears Field, where the bonfire will be lit.

This will be followed by the fireworks display – and anyone wishing to go straight to the display without watching the procession are asked to arrive at about 6.30pm.

Hot and cold refreshments will be available with burgers and hot dogs, a tuck shop, bar and hot drinks on the night.

The first bonfire and fireworks event in Ashurst Wood for many years will take place on Saturday, October 29.

There is no public car parking in the village and there will be some road closures during the evening, so organisers ask that those attending do not come by car, although there will be limited disabled parking.