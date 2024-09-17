Aspects Of War conference in Midhurst
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The cost of the day will be £35. Further details via www.wsas.co.uk or [email protected]
Spokesman Richard Howell said: “On June 6 this year the nation commemorated the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy which led on to freeing Europe from Nazi occupation.
"To mark this special historical occasion, on September 28 the West Sussex Archives Society will be holding a conference at the Grange Centre, Midhurst, entitled Aspects of War – Sussex and the south during World War Two.
"The conference will be looking at life in Sussex during World War Two from both a military and a civilian point of view.
“Those speaking will be William Lonergan, a former RAF pilot, who will be talking about the lead up to D-Day and the various ruses that the Allies carried out to make the Germans think that the invasion would be taking place in the Calais area. Well-known local historian Chris Hare will be giving a talk on the Fascist movement in West Sussex in the years preceding the outbreak of war and what became of those people afterwards who supported that cause. Matthew Jones, from the West Sussex Record Office, will be talking about life on the Home Front in Sussex during World War Two. Historian Richard Coates will be giving a talk on the building of the Mulberry Harbours in the south, which contributed so much to the success of the D-Day invasion whilst Brian Lavery will be giving his intriguingly titled talk Do Not Be Audible From Ashington To The Chanctonbury Ring.”