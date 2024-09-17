Aspects Of War conference in Midhurst

West Sussex Archives Society convenes for a conference entitled Aspects Of War at The Grange Centre, Midhurst on September 28.

“Those speaking will be William Lonergan, a former RAF pilot, who will be talking about the lead up to D-Day and the various ruses that the Allies carried out to make the Germans think that the invasion would be taking place in the Calais area. Well-known local historian Chris Hare will be giving a talk on the Fascist movement in West Sussex in the years preceding the outbreak of war and what became of those people afterwards who supported that cause. Matthew Jones, from the West Sussex Record Office, will be talking about life on the Home Front in Sussex during World War Two. Historian Richard Coates will be giving a talk on the building of the Mulberry Harbours in the south, which contributed so much to the success of the D-Day invasion whilst Brian Lavery will be giving his intriguingly titled talk Do Not Be Audible From Ashington To The Chanctonbury Ring.”