Audition time for Eastbourne panto

Eastbourne Theatres will once again be holding open auditions to join the Young Company for this year’s Devonshire Park Theatre pantomime.

Snow White auditions will be held on Sunday, July 14 at 9am (until approximately 2.30pm) at the Welcome Building; pre-registration is preferred but dancers can just turn up on the day.

Chris Jordan, artistic director of Eastbourne Theatres, said: “Last year our Young Company blew us away with the standard and professionalism. They delivered performance after performance in what is a full-on five weeks for any seasoned dancer, let alone those just starting out.

“It is always exciting to be able to offer young dancers the chance to work alongside our cast of top professionals and for this year’s production of Snow White at the Devonshire Park Theatre we are once again holding open auditions for local young performers to join us. We’re staggered at the amount of talented dancers who turn up to dance for us on audition days and we strive to make the day fun for all who come, regardless of whether they join us for the full show.”

“The creative team are looking for young dancers aged nine-19 years (by September 1 2024) who can commit to the full rehearsal and performance period. These auditions are open to all young dancers regardless of experience. On the day auditionees will work alongside the professional choreographer. This audition session will be a fun and memorable experience for any youngster with a passion for dance.

“Those interested in auditioning should head to www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk to read full details of what to expect on audition day and complete a registration form. No previous experience of working in a professional show is required. The team are looking for pure talent regardless of experience.