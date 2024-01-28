Australian singer-songwriter Nigel Wearne back in Brighton

Nigel Wearne - Credit Ian Laidlaw

Spokesman James Wallace said: “Hailing from Gunditjmara country in the deep south of Australia, Wearne is a guitarist and multi-instrumentalist with diverse influences such as Nick Cave, Tom Waits and Rickie Lee Jones. A deep thinker and truth seeker with a penchant for all things peculiar, he sings of human frailty, grace and the cosmos: songwriting that cuts to the bone.

“Nigel had a huge 2023. He travelled far and wide, kicking off the year with a co-bill tour in the UK with award-winning songstress Lauren Housley (UK). Then saw Official Showcases at UK Americana Music Week and Folk Alliance International, followed by a return visit to the UK for the Cambridge Folk Festival. He also toured the US three times where he played a bunch of festivals including AmericanaFest, Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, MerleFest, Mile of Music Festival and Old Settler’s Music Festival.”

Now comes the new album.

“Self-produced, The Reckoning features Wearne on vocals, electric and acoustic guitars, Hammond organ and percussion, and Danny McKenna on drums, Isaac Gunnoo on double-bass and some of Montreal’s hottest jazz cats: Aurélien Tomasi on reeds; soprano, tenor, bass sax and clarinet, Jérôme Dupuis-Cloutier on trumpet, Blaise Margail and Alex Bouchard wielding the trombone and Christian Leclerc on tuba.