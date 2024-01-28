Australian singer-songwriter Nigel Wearne back in Brighton
Spokesman James Wallace said: “Hailing from Gunditjmara country in the deep south of Australia, Wearne is a guitarist and multi-instrumentalist with diverse influences such as Nick Cave, Tom Waits and Rickie Lee Jones. A deep thinker and truth seeker with a penchant for all things peculiar, he sings of human frailty, grace and the cosmos: songwriting that cuts to the bone.
“Nigel had a huge 2023. He travelled far and wide, kicking off the year with a co-bill tour in the UK with award-winning songstress Lauren Housley (UK). Then saw Official Showcases at UK Americana Music Week and Folk Alliance International, followed by a return visit to the UK for the Cambridge Folk Festival. He also toured the US three times where he played a bunch of festivals including AmericanaFest, Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, MerleFest, Mile of Music Festival and Old Settler’s Music Festival.”
Now comes the new album.
“Self-produced, The Reckoning features Wearne on vocals, electric and acoustic guitars, Hammond organ and percussion, and Danny McKenna on drums, Isaac Gunnoo on double-bass and some of Montreal’s hottest jazz cats: Aurélien Tomasi on reeds; soprano, tenor, bass sax and clarinet, Jérôme Dupuis-Cloutier on trumpet, Blaise Margail and Alex Bouchard wielding the trombone and Christian Leclerc on tuba.
“It was late 2019, in a shapeless airport hotel room as the sun set on a Canadian tour. Nigel heard a piercing clarinet note that cracked open the night sky. Somehow, he knew this would change everything. A Frenchman living in Quebec, Aurélien Tomasi is a gifted composer, clarinettist and saxophonist. An instant connection was cast and the music played long into the night. After reconnecting in New Orleans in January 2020, they got to work during lockdown and the rest is in the tape-reel. Rollicking, rumbling and reflective, The Reckoning is an album of contrasts, a combined effort with contributions taking place from Australia, Canada and the UK.”