Autumn colour starting to kick in at Petworth Park after summer drought

Autumn colour is starting to kick in at Petworth Park after a summer drought.

National Trust experts are tipping a long, colourful autumn display at many of the charity’s gardens, parklands and woodlands this year. They said this is ‘thanks to plentiful sunshine and welcome late rain’, which ;put the brakes on a false autumn’, caused by hot, dry conditions.

With most of the places in its care escaping the impacts of storm Amy relatively unscathed, many of the charity’s gardeners and countryside managers agree autumn has arrived swiftly.

But they predict a ‘gradual build of colour’ to ‘wow visitors over the coming weeks’. And the signs are good for wildlife, too, with widespread reports of abundant acorns, fungi and berries in gardens and the countryside.

John Deakin, head of trees and woodland at the National Trust said: “Autumn is such a pivotal moment in the calendar, shorter days combined with normally cooler temperatures and changes to rainfall patterns all contributing to the vivid sylvan scenes of ochres, oranges, red and yellows we associate and love with the season.

“In recent years with the climate becoming more unpredictable, it’s become even trickier to predict autumn colour. However, this year with the combination of reasonably widespread rainfall in September and a particularly settled spring we should hopefully see a prolonged period of trees moving into senescence – ie the gradual breakdown of chlorophyll in leaves which leads to the revealing of other pigments that give leaves their autumn colour, as well as a bounty of nuts and berries.”

Petworth House and Park – which had its golden autumn beauty immortalised by JMW Turner – also had some ‘false starts’ due to drought stress. But gardens and outdoors manager Martyn Burkinshaw says autumn colour is now starting to kick in.

Martyn said: “The summer drought has been hard on our veteran trees, which are hugely important for a wide variety of wildlife. Some have unfortunately died and others have already dropped their leaves for winter.

"However, the reasonably warm and sunny weeks in late September and early October after the rains will help to concentrate colour in the leaves. Our American oaks, scarlet oaks and pin oaks are beginning to turn red and the copper colours of our swamp cypress (Taxodium distichum) on the lake will soon look glorious.

“The way the colours are presenting now I'd estimate the best time for autumn colour will be mid-late October.”