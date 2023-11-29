Ballard & Shortall invites the Horley community to have a ride on their horse and carriage this Saturday (December 2)
Ballard & Shortall Funeral Directors, part of the UK’s oldest funeral directors, C.P.J. Field, is inviting the local Sussex community to come and have a ride on their lovely horse & carriage, with all donations going to the Salvation Army.
Ballard & Shortall funeral directors is bringing back its horse-drawn carriages this Christmas, with all money raised from this being donated to the Salvation Army, a charitable organisation who serves the community with resources helping the issues of homelessness, modern slavery and security including universal credit and employment.
As a 10th generation family-run funeral directors, C.P.J. Field is passionate about serving and supporting charities and initiatives within the community and is proud to play an active role in the communities it serves.
Please see details below:
- Date: Saturday 2nd December 2023
- Timings: From 11am-2pm
- Location: Village Market, Forest Row
- Small fee of £2 per person with all donations going to The Salvation Army