Baroque Delights For A Summer’s Evening at the Festival of Chichester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Parnassian Ensemble are promising Baroque Delights For A Summer’s Evening at their Festival of Chichester concert in the Priory Church, Boxgrove, PO18 0EE on Sunday, June 30 at 7.30pm.

​Composers include Vivaldi, Bach and Telemann, performed by Sophie Middleditch – recorder; Helen Hooker – recorder; Gareth Deats – baroque cello; and David Pollock – harpsichord. Tickets are £17, over-60s £15, students/under 16s £10 available from the Festival of Chichester box office, the latest concert for a group set up to help change attitudes towards the noble recorder.

Sophie explains: “We started in 1998 and the idea was just to showcase recorder music and to try to encourage people to move away from their negative schooldays image of the instrument and to properly understand the instrument and its music for what it is, so beautiful and so fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The instrument was ubiquitous at school and very negative for a lot of people but I have to say that my experience of the recorder wasn't like that at all. I think I was four when I first picked up a recorder but when my family moved to Chichester when I was about seven or eight, I went to St James school which is now Portfield Primary and we had a fantastic team of teachers. They were very encouraging especially the teacher Carol Williams. I started playing in the recorder club and I just found it quite easy to play to start with. I suppose I loved the opportunity to learn a musical instrument and this was my opportunity. But I think what I've always loved is the sound and the repertoire. It is the fact that you can play anything from mediaeval repertoire right up to current music. I have a few composer friends and they all take the recorder very seriously.

The Parnassian Ensemble (contributed pic)

“I like to think that attitudes to the recorder have changed but it's still quite hard to get people to leave behind their high squeaky reminiscences of the recorder during childhood and the trauma that that might have led to but the fact is that there have been a number of higher-profile recorder players around and that has been really important. The recorder fraternity is alive and kicking and very strong but I do worry that the state of music education in particular is terrible and very patchy and really relies on the enthusiasm perhaps of just one individual in schools to keep things going. Really the recorder is no longer as common as it used to be and that's just as bad as people having bad memories of it. If something is ignored then you don't have the players coming through.”

So in all that context this is an important concert for the ensemble: “I'm really passionate about the recorder and its music and I don't feel anybody should have to suffer any ridicule for whatever their choice of instrument is because no instrument takes any less skill.

“The programme that we're playing is a fantastic programme. We will do our customary mix of pieces that people may have come across before mixed in with some pieces which are equally wonderful but which perhaps people won't know already, and for us it is wonderful to combine this programme with playing in an absolutely stunning venue.”