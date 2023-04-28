Battle care home raising funds for Dementia UK at coffee morning

Staff and residents at the home will be baking to help raise funds for this very important cause and all refreshments on the day will be by donation with all proceeds going to support this fantastic charity. There will also be a raffle with a chance to win a delicious cake to take home, just in time for your coronation celebrations. Globally, dementia is one of the biggest challenges we face, with nearly 50 million people living with dementia worldwide. Sharon Ward, Home Services Advisor at Hazel Lodge Care Home, said: “Coming together for a cuppa for Dementia UK is just one way we can support such an important cause and one that is so very close to our hearts here at Hazel Lodge. We’re very glad to be able to do our bit to raise further awareness and money for the charity.”