Battle care home raising funds for Dementia UK at coffee morning

Hazel Lodge care home in Battle will be hosting a ‘Time for a Cuppa’ coffee morning from 10.30am to 12.30pm on Friday May 5 to raise money for Dementia UK.

By Sharon WardContributor
Published 28th Apr 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 16:49 BST
Please join us for our Time for a Cuppa Coffee Morning

Staff and residents at the home will be baking to help raise funds for this very important cause and all refreshments on the day will be by donation with all proceeds going to support this fantastic charity. There will also be a raffle with a chance to win a delicious cake to take home, just in time for your coronation celebrations. Globally, dementia is one of the biggest challenges we face, with nearly 50 million people living with dementia worldwide. Sharon Ward, Home Services Advisor at Hazel Lodge Care Home, said: “Coming together for a cuppa for Dementia UK is just one way we can support such an important cause and one that is so very close to our hearts here at Hazel Lodge. We’re very glad to be able to do our bit to raise further awareness and money for the charity.”

Hazel Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hazel Lodge provides residential and memory care for both long and short stays.

For more information please contact Sharon Ward, Home Services Advisor at Hazel Lodge on 01323 921550, or email [email protected]

