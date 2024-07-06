Battle Festival "punches well above its weight"

Anton Lesser (contributed pic)

The 11th Battle Festival returns with a range of events for the whole family running until July 28 at different venues around Battle.

Spokeswoman Dominika Hicks said: “This is a very special year as we are excited to welcome back our patron Anton Lesser, the BAFTA-nominated actor. Since his last appearance at Battle Festival, Anton has starred in numerous films, TV and radio performances including Game of Thrones, Wolf Hall and Endeavour. This year, he is performing in our stellar event, Wolf Hall Live! For tickets, visit www.battlefestival.co.uk

“Anton will be joined by composer and conductor Debbie Wiseman, who has been extraordinarily busy composing music for the Royal Coronation and other prestigious events. Debbie and Anton will be performing with The Locrian Ensemble in what will be a very moving and stunning performance.”

Wolf Hall Live! will be on July 27 at 7.30pm: “In this concert, Debbie and the Ensemble perform selections from her acclaimed score, alongside extracts from Wolf Hall and its first sequel Bring Up The Bodies read by Anton Lesser who played Thomas More in the BBC series.”

