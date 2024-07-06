Battle Festival "punches well above its weight"
Spokeswoman Dominika Hicks said: “This is a very special year as we are excited to welcome back our patron Anton Lesser, the BAFTA-nominated actor. Since his last appearance at Battle Festival, Anton has starred in numerous films, TV and radio performances including Game of Thrones, Wolf Hall and Endeavour. This year, he is performing in our stellar event, Wolf Hall Live! For tickets, visit www.battlefestival.co.uk
“Anton will be joined by composer and conductor Debbie Wiseman, who has been extraordinarily busy composing music for the Royal Coronation and other prestigious events. Debbie and Anton will be performing with The Locrian Ensemble in what will be a very moving and stunning performance.”
Wolf Hall Live! will be on July 27 at 7.30pm: “In this concert, Debbie and the Ensemble perform selections from her acclaimed score, alongside extracts from Wolf Hall and its first sequel Bring Up The Bodies read by Anton Lesser who played Thomas More in the BBC series.”
Dominika added: “The festival this year is truly eclectic, with something for everyone. We will be staging film, theatre, music, visual arts, author talks and much more, welcoming festival favourites such as Thomas Kelly, Roman Kosyakov, Philip Ardagh, Jason Rebello and Liane Carroll. Battle Festival is a registered charity and all money raised is spent on developing local talent and educational projects. This year we are working with local schools in a major project entitled 1066 and Beyond. Authors, artists, dancers, illustrators and musicians will visit schools and help students produce a play that will centre on events in Battle since 1066. The resulting performance will be staged at the Memorial Hall. Battle Festival punches well above its weight for a small market town and we are only able to do this with the help and support of the local community, businesses and the local authorities. We hope that you will be able to show your support and attend as many events as possible.”