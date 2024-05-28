Battle Medieval Fayre's Spring fun
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Revellers enjoyed fun and games at Battle Medieval Fayre on Sunday and Saturday (May 26-27).
Events included maypole dancing with a couple of jesters causing mayhem, a combat re-enactment by medieval knights outside the town's abbey, and a chance to learn juggling skills.
There were sideshows for visitors to try their luck and many stalls on Battle Green, selling everything from pottery and jewellery to home-made pasties and trinkets.
The weather stayed fine and the annual event attracted people of all ages.