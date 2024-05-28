Battle Medieval Fayre's Spring fun

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Revellers enjoyed fun and games at Battle Medieval Fayre on Sunday and Saturday (May 26-27).

Events included maypole dancing with a couple of jesters causing mayhem, a combat re-enactment by medieval knights outside the town's abbey, and a chance to learn juggling skills.

There were sideshows for visitors to try their luck and many stalls on Battle Green, selling everything from pottery and jewellery to home-made pasties and trinkets.

