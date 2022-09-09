Edit Account-Sign Out
BBC Good Food Festival at Goodwood cancels first day

The BBC Good Food Festival at Goodwood Racecourse has been cancelled today due to news of the Queen’s death.

By India Wentworth
Friday, 9th September 2022, 7:47 am
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 8:06 am

The festival at Goodwood Racecourse was set to take place September 9-11 but will now start tomorrow (Saturday, September 10).

A statement from organisers said: “As a mark of respect to Her Majesty The Queen we have made the decision, in conjunction with Goodwood Racecourse, to postpone the opening day of the BBC Good Food Festival until Saturday September 10.

"All Friday tickets will be valid at the weekend and we look forward to seeing you then.”

    Jane Dunn is part of the festival (photo by Ellis Parrinder)
