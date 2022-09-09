The festival at Goodwood Racecourse was set to take place September 9-11 but will now start tomorrow (Saturday, September 10).

A statement from organisers said: “As a mark of respect to Her Majesty The Queen we have made the decision, in conjunction with Goodwood Racecourse, to postpone the opening day of the BBC Good Food Festival until Saturday September 10.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"All Friday tickets will be valid at the weekend and we look forward to seeing you then.”

Most Popular

BBC Good Food Festival at Goodwood cancels first day