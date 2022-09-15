The event took place on Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11 with 8,500 visitors over the two days.

Festival-goers were able to enjoy shopping, entertainment and food from the many food producers at the event at Goodwood Racecourse.

The BBC Good Food Festival featured a whole host of street food stalls from sesame noodles and chicken dumplings to surf and turf boxes, as well as an Aperol Spritz bar, and craft beer .

Rachael Clarke, event director, said, “We were thrilled to bring the BBC Good Food Festival to Sussex this September where we showcased a stunning array of local producers and artisans from across the country, as well as some household names. With entertainment, laid back music on the bandstand, games and crafts to keep the children busy, brilliant street food and delicious smells of cooking, it was a fantastic celebration of the end of the summer at a stunning venue and we were delighted to welcome nearly 8,500 visitors over the two days.”

There was a BBC Good Food Market where visitors could buy direct from producers and talk to the creators as well as trying new products from well-known nationwide brands.

At the Let’s Talk Food Tent there were informative talks and question and answer sessions from experts and food producers.

The stage was hosted by Barney Desmazery and Marcus Bean, both of whom are familiar faces to readers of the popular BBC Good Food magazine.

One of the most popular speakers was local patisserie chef, Jane Dunn who also signed copies of her latest cookbook.

Festival sponsors, delicious French biscuit brand, Lu, hosted a stylish café at the event showcasing their biscuits – in zesty lemon, warm cinnamon, and buttery chocolate flavours - which have been a mainstay in French homes for the past 176 years. Fellow sponsor, Lexus cars, offered festival-goers the chance to test drive their latest, fully electric model, accompanied by British auto racing driver, Michael Bentwood.

