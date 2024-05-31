Be inspired with open gardens in West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While the RHS Chelsea Flower Show may be over there are still plenty of opportunities to find garden inspiration near you with a visit to a National Garden Scheme garden. With over 27 gardens opening in West Sussex in June you are bound to find not only great garden inspiration but also lots of like-minded garden lovers, plant advice and of course our signature tea and cake!

Like the thousands of gardens that open each year the Chelsea garden epitomised great planting and design and the deep rooted sense of sharing that is at the heart of the National Garden Scheme.

Why Support the National Garden Scheme

Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors the National Garden Scheme has donated more than £70 million to their beneficiary charities, and in 2023 made donations of over £3.4 million. Founded in 1927 to support district nurses, they are now the most significant charitable funder of nursing in the UK. Beneficiaries include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.

Garden at The Old Vicarage Washington

The National Garden Scheme doesn’t just open beautiful gardens for charity – they are passionate about the physical and mental health benefits of gardens too. They fund projects which promote gardens and gardening as therapy, and in 2017, launched their annual Gardens and Health Week to raise awareness of the topic. The funding also supports the training of gardeners and offers respite to horticultural workers who have fallen on difficult times.

Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd June (2pm-5pm)

From a green field site 5 years ago, this almost 2 acre garden has been developed into different areas including a wildlife pond, rose and gravel garden, patio areas and a dry riverbed. There are herbaceous borders, wildflower areas and a small orchard and kitchen garden. A separate picnic area adjacent to a paddock with donkeys and ponies

Saturday 1st, 15th and Sunday 16th June (12pm-5pm)

Delightful large country garden. Passionately and imaginatively created by enthusiastic owner over the past 20 years. An interesting garden with a series of circular lawns surrounded by borders, full of mass drift, repeat planting of harmonious perennials, roses, shrubs, and more. A newly developed white garden, wisteria pergola, kitchen and cutting garden, fountains and various seating areas.

Saturday 1st June, pre-booking essential (10am-4pm)

The Walled Garden at Knepp has been transformed into a garden for biodiversity. With designers Tom Stuart-Smith and James Hitchmough, we have applied some of the principles we’ve learned from rewilding the wider landscape to this small, confined space to create a mosaic of dynamic habitats for wildlife. The croquet lawn is now a riot of humps and hollows, hosting almost 1000 species of plants

Tuesday 4th June (2pm-5pm)

11 acres of peaceful garden to explore with magnificent views of the South Downs. Interesting trees, shrubs, wildflower areas with swathes of daffodils in spring. The walled flower garden has been replanted with herbaceous borders. Temple, Greek loggia, Zen pond and unusual sculptures.

Sunday 30th June and every Thursday. Pre-booking essential (10am-5pm)

Gardens of 3½ acres set around 1832 Regency house (not open). The front is formally laid out with topiary, wide lawn, mixed border and contemporary water sculpture. The rear features new and mature trees from C19, herbaceous borders, water garden and stunning uninterrupted views of the North Downs. The Japanese garden with waterfall and pond leads to a large copse, stream, treehouse and stumpery.

Friday 7th and Sunday 9th June (1-5pm)

This edge of woodland, architect’s studio garden of approximately ¾ acre sits on a sloping sandy site. Designed to support wildlife and biodiversity, a series of outdoor living spaces connected with informal paths through lightly managed areas, creates a charming secret world tucked into the surrounding common land. The garden spaces have made a very small house (not open) into a hospitable family home.

Saturday 8th, Tuesday 18th and Saturday 22nd June (2pm-5pm)

This inspirational space is a delight with plenty of shaded areas to sit and relax, enjoying delicious teas. Interlocking beds packed with year-round colour and scent, shaded by specimen trees, inventive water feature including a rill, raised fish pond, working Victorian fireplace and woodland sculptures.

Sunday 2nd June Sunday 9th June (11am-4pm)

In a rural setting this stunning garden is densely planted with mixed borders and shrubs. Large collection of roses, clematis, fuchsias and dahlias, a profusion of colour and scent in a well-maintained garden.

Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th June with The Shrubbery (10am-4pm)

Scratch built in June 2019 after the 300m² garden was removed down to 40cm, then new topsoil and returfed. By summer 2021 the garden was well established. Some formal areas and a range of plants with acers, salvias, lilies, roses, cypresses and boxes. New flower bed, new trees and plants added in 2023. If June 2024 is as glorious as 2023 then our garden will be spectacular.

Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th June with The Old Rectory (10am-4pm)

¼ acre plot with mature trees, shrubs, wildflower lawn, roses, agapanthus and dahlias in front garden leading to walled back garden of mixed colourful borders, soft fruit, sculpture and large collection of hostas. Many colourful pots, wall baskets and greenhouse. Ideas and points of interest throughout.

Sunday 9th June (2-5pm)

Front and rear gardens broken up into garden rooms inc small kitchen garden. Front garden with small woodland area, planted with early spring flowering shrubs, ferns and bulbs. White and green garden, large leaf border and terraced area. Rear garden has rose borders, small decorative vegetable garden, red border and grasses border.

Wednesday 12th and 19th June (2pm-5pm)

3 acre tranquil, romantic, country garden with walled kitchen garden growing a wide range of fruit, vegetables and flowers including a large collection of dahlias. Large glasshouse and old potting shed, mixed flower borders, roses, rhododendrons and lawns. Magnificent 115ft tall cedar overlooks wisteria covered Grade II listed Georgian house (not open). Wild garden, long grass areas and stream.

Friday 14th, Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th June. Pre-booking essential (10am-5pm)

An acre of delicate jungle surrounding an Arts and Crafts style cottage (not open) with stunning views of the South Downs. Our unconventional garden is designed to encourage maximum wildlife with a knapweed and hogweed meadow on clay attracting clouds of butterflies, plus two small ponds and lots of seating.

Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th June (1pm-5.30pm)

Distinct areas which include a cottage garden with roses and herbaceous borders, a natural pond, open lawns with mini silver birch woodland and shrubberies, a productive vegetable terrace with espalier apples, a shady vine covered pergola under planted with ferns and shade lovers and a prairie border established in 2015. There are various levels often with seating to take in the surroundings. There are hens in the orchard corner and established fruit trees.

Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th June (2pm-5pm)

Early C17 house (not open) and walled gardens in South Downs National Park. Clipped yew, lawns, borders and fine views. Vegetables, fruit and poultry in the kitchen garden. 100+ roses planted since 2008. Trees both mature and young. Lime avenue planted in 1973 to replace elms. Wild flowers in field outside walls, accessible from garden.

Saturday 15th June (11pm-5pm)

Country garden designed by Nigel Philips in 2010. Oak lined drive leading to the house (not open) and farm opens out to an enclosed courtyard with pleached hornbeam and yew. The herbaceous borders are colourful throughout the year. Vegetable garden with raised beds and greenhouse with white peach and vine.

Sunday 16th and Monday 17th June (1.30pm-5.30pm)

Set on the South Downs with panoramic views out to the undulating wooded countryside. The garden merges seamlessly into its surrounding landscape with rose and herbaceous borders that have been moulded into the sloping ground. There is a well-stocked vegetable garden and walks shaded by beech trees which surround the natural wildflower meadow where various native orchids flourish.

Thursday 20th and Sunday 23rd June (2pm-5pm)

The garden is situated in the middle of a 200acre Deer Park, which has a very special herd of Red Deer husbanded by the Lucas Family for over 150 yrs. Borders with traditional planting and a kitchen garden that is prolific most of the yr. The rest of the garden comprises different spaces inc a small white garden, a Moroccan courtyard and a walled garden.

Friday 21st June (2pm-6pm)

Major garden in beautiful setting developed over 30 years with fruit theme and many unusual plants. Formally laid out on grand scale with long vistas. C18 walled garden with borders in apricot, orange, scarlet and crimson. Topiary walk, pleached lime allée, tulip tree avenue, rose borders and vegetable garden with trained fruit. Turf amphitheatre, autumn shrubbery, yew cloisters and jungle walk.

Sunday 23rd June (2pm-4.30pm)

Colourful cottage garden surrounding a C16 period house (not open), set in pretty downland village of Charlton, close to Levin Down Nature Reserve. Herbaceous borders well-stocked with a wide range of plants. Variety of perennials, grasses, annuals and shrubs to provide long season of colour and interest. Old well. Busy bees.

Sunday 23rd June (2pm-5pm)

Walled and other gardens surrounding C15 stone house (not open); bulbs, flowering shrubs, roses, ponds, and potager. Many unusual and rare trees and shrubs. In late spring the wisterias are spectacular. Hybrid musk roses fill the walled garden in June and in late summer the garden is filled with dahlias, sedums, late roses, sages and Japanese anemones.

Wednesday 26th June with Nightingale House (10.30am-5pm)

A quiet south facing garden on the edge of the South Downs, designed with a prairie effect in mind to attract pollinators and birds. A mix of spring and early summer flowering bulbs, shrubs, herbaceous perennials and roses. There is a small sunken area with raised beds for vegetables and herbs.

Wednesday 26th June with Brambletye (10.30am-5pm)

Recently redesigned and replanted cottage garden with many perennials and summer annuals. Super new greenhouse and a bespoke metal screen with climbing roses and clematis. The garden is still a work in progress, come and see how it is developing!

Friday 28th and Saturday 29th June (2pm-5pm)

5 acres including formal topiary, large prehistoric Ginkgo biloba and magnificent Magnolia grandiflora around enchanting timber-framed medieval house (not open for NGS). Victorian Secret Gardens with splendid 140ft fruit wall with pineapple pits, Rural Museum, Terracotta Garden, Jubilee Rose Garden, King’s Garden and circular Poetry Garden. Woodland walk and Landscape Water Garden.

Saturday 29th June, pre-booking essential (11am-4pm)

Join one of the accompanied tours through the patient gardens, these will be held throughout the day. After which, take a relaxing wander through the hospice grounds, which have a central courtyard garden like an exotic atrium with seating, water features and abundant foliage from tree ferns, magnolias and katsura trees. Outside a large pond with fountain-aerator adds tranquillity with the sound of running water.

Sunday 30th June (10am-4pm)

The Hidden Garden is a community gardening project encouraging local people to become involved with growing fruit, vegetables, herbs and flowers as well as providing spaces for wildlife to thrive. The garden is open to people of all ages and abilities, organised by the Selsey Community Forum but looked after by a dedicated group of local volunteers. Opens

Sunday 30th June (11am-4pm)

⅓ acre plot featuring topiary, formal areas and perennial borders. Framed within flint walls and surrounding the C16 to C18 cottage (not open) in the Angmering Conservation Area. Splendid holm oak and bay topiary trees, large espalier apple trees and a small kitchen garden. Lots of purples, whites and pinks.

For further details, opening times, entrance fees and directions to the gardens visit https://ngs.org.uk and enter the garden name. Look too for the many beautiful gardens opening in East Sussex this Summer.