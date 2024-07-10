Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eastbourne’s much-loved free music festival returns to the seafront this weekend.

The family-friendly festival returns from July 13 – 14, and will bring live music, street food, stalls and entertainment to the seafront.

This year, the event – which runs from 11am to 5pm each day – will be held at the Bandstand for the first time following its refurbishment.

The new venue has been chosen to bring Beach Life closer to other events taking place on the day, including the British Middle Distance Triathlon Championships, set to take place on Sunday, July 14, and the popular seafront market.

Beach Life Music Festival. Photo: Graham Huntley

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, added: “This is really exciting news as whilst the Bandstand already holds a special place in our hearts, hosting Beach Life will attract even more families and younger audiences to this iconic seafront venue.

“The perfect start to the summer holidays with fantastic music, food and entertainment – all set against a stunning beach backdrop, with incredible tri-athletes, shopping and much, much more - it’s sure to be great fun for all the family.”

The Bandstand stage will cater for all tastes from funk and soul to disco, rock and indie pop, while foodies can look forward to a selection of street food at the festival, alongside drinks at the Bandstand bar.

For more information, visit: www.beachlifefestival.co.uk.

Residents are also encouraged to buy tickets to the Bandstand’s tribute acts which will take to the stage at the end of the festival.