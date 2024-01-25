Beachy Head stargazing event offers chance to see Jupiter, Orion and the Pleiades

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the moon rising later in the evening on Saturday (January 27), the darker sky will give stargazers the perfect opportunity to spot distant objects, such as The Pleiades, known in Greek legend as the Seven Sisters and notable for its striking blue colour.

The event will take place outside the Beachy Head Story on Beachy Head Road between 5pm and 7pm.

Jupiter will be standing out as the brightest planet in the sky and through telescopes, observers should be able to spot at least four of its 67 moons.

Stargazing at Beachy Head. Photo: Matt Kuchta

Some of the constellations will also be visible including Orion, the mighty hunter, in the west and telescopes will also focus on the faint misty nebulae in Orion, where stars are being born and Leo is rising in the east.

The monthly event, organised by Eastbourne Astronomical Society and Heritage Eastbourne, includes a short introductory presentation on astronomy and the opportunity to observe using telescopes if the weather permits.

Entry is free and no booking is required.

Members of the society bring various society telescopes, specialised cameras and have knowledgeable representatives on hand to answer questions, and help visitors discover the night sky.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s lead member for tourism, leisure, accessibility and community safety, said: “The night skies above our town promise some spectacular sights and thanks to the Eastbourne Astronomical Society, visitors of all ages can enjoy a stellar look at the stars and planets.

“The January event will be a great opportunity to wrap up warm, connect with the great outdoors and marvel at the joys of the night skies.”

A further stargazing event will take place on Saturday, February 24 from 6pm to 8pm.

Each event is free, however they are subject to weather conditions and may be cancelled in inclement weather.

The Beachy Head Story exhibition and gift shop will be open throughout each event, with the Beachy Head Pub on hand for refreshments.