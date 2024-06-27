Beautiful Horsham country garden designed by Nigel Philips in 2010 open in support of NGS charities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands, and raises impressive amounts of money for some of the UK's best-loved nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.

Oaklands is a beautiful country garden designed by Nigel Philips in 2010. The oak lined drive leads to the house (not open) and farm and opens out to an enclosed courtyard with pleached hornbeam and yew. The garden is an open flat space of about two acres, with a large lawn and mature trees. The herbaceous borders are colourful throughout the year. There is a well-stocked vegetable garden with raised beds and a greenhouse with white peach and vine. A wild meadow with grass paths leads to orchard and views across the fields, full of sheep and poultry. There is also an avery with finches and doves.

There is wheelchair access over gravel and brick paths, large lawn area and grassy paths. No dogs please as we have free range poultry who roam the borders eating pests.

Enjoy a delicious home-made tea on the patio. Lovely Louise will be here with her special perennials for sale. Picnics welcome.

Oaklands Farm

Oaklands Farm Hooklands Lane Shipley Horsham RH13 8PX is open for the National Garden Scheme on Saturday 13th July (11am-5pm) Admission £6, children free. Pay on the day. Visits also by arrangement 15 Apr to 27 Sept for groups of up to 25. Refreshments in aid of Crawley Open House. Visit the NGS website https://ngs.org.uk for more details.

If you’re passionate about your garden and your friends and family tell you how lovely it is, why not open it to visitors with the National Garden Scheme?

Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors we have donated more than £70 million to our beneficiary charities, and in 2023 made donations of over £3.4 million. Founded in 1927 to support district nurses, we are now the most significant charitable funder of nursing in the UK and our beneficiaries include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.

The National Garden Scheme doesn’t just open beautiful gardens for charity – we are passionate about the physical and mental health benefits of gardens too. We fund projects which promote gardens and gardening as therapy, and in 2017, we launched our annual Gardens and Health Week to raise awareness of the topic. Our funding also supports the training of gardeners and offers respite to horticultural workers who have fallen on difficult times.

To learn more about the National Garden Scheme, discover your perfect garden or find out how to open your own garden, visit https://ngs.org.uk