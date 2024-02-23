Bee expert and author of The Garden Jungle to give a talk in Lewes
Dave Goulson, author of The Garden Jungle and Professor of Biology at Sussex University, specialising in bee ecology, is speaking to the Lewes Literary Society on Tuesday 27 February.
Goulson is the author of the Sunday Times bestseller A Sting in the Tale, a popular science book about bumblebees which was shortlisted for the 2013 Samuel Johnson Prize.
This was followed by A Buzz in the Meadow, Bee Quest, The Garden Jungle, and Gardening for Bumblebees.
His most recent book, Silent Earth: Averting the Insect Apocalypse was published in 2021.
He will talk about the challenges faced by the insect world.
The talk will take place at the All Saints Centre, Lewes, at 8pm on Tuesday 27 February (doors open 7.30pm).
For tickets and more information visit lewesliterarysociety.co.uk