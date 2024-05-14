Beer & Cider by the Sea coming up in Eastbourne

The Morph Ska 6 (contributed pic)

Beer & Cider by the Sea offers a three-day festival on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 17-19 on the Western Lawns on Eastbourne seafront.

Ticket prices start at £4 (including booking fee) for CAMRA members, £6 for the public and £3 for children. Tickets are available to buy online at www.EastbourneBeerFestivals.co.uk. They can also be bought at Eastbourne Visitor Centre on Compton Street, the Seafront Office on Grand Parade lower prom or by calling 01323 415415.

A spokesman said: “Each of the four sessions will have top-class entertainment ranging from festival crowd pleasers Fat Freddie & The Queens to the laid-back sounds of jazz repertoire with The Frontier Jazz Jam. The festival kicks off on the evening of Friday, May 17 with a 5-10pm session and music provided by Fat Freddie & The Queens, a larger-than-life professional Queen tribute band who take the music seriously but not themselves.

“First up during Saturday’s daytime session – from 11am-4pm – is Brotherhood, a hugely popular rock, pop, funk and soul covers band who have performed at the festival before. The band is made up of five musicians Tom, Harry, James, Keith and Claire who are guaranteed to have the crowds up singing and dancing. Guitar duo Stray Dogs will also be playing during the afternoon session and in the evening session – 5-10pm – it’s the turn of The Morph Ska 6, a high energy Ska and Two-Tone tribute band.

“The all-day session on Sunday – 12-5pm – features music from The Court Brothers, Eastbourne singing and songwriting duet Harry Court and James Court followed by Frontier Jazz Jam and Southern Revival. The Frontier Jazz Jam is the result of a fortnightly jazz jam event held at The Stage Door and The Frontier Bar, run by Duncan White and Roger Hilton with Paul Whitten and Terry Pack on bass.

“Musicians and singers attend and sit in with the house band and while the music sometimes sits outside the standard jazz repertoire, it predominantly focuses on improvisation and spontaneity. Southern Revival is a six-piece band from Bexhill playing covers and originals.