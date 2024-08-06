Behind the scenes at Cannes Film Festival - new film screening in Chichester

West Wittering-based film-maker Mark Adams is screening his new behind-the-scenes look at Cannes at this year’s Chichester International Film Festival.

Cannes Uncut will be showing on Sunday, August 18 at 16:15 in the Auditorium at Chichester Cinema at New Park. Mark will also be doing a special Q&A with Cannes regular and Chichester film festival founder and former artistic director Roger Gibson.

Produced by long-time Cannes veterans Colin Burrows, Mark Adams, Chris Pickard and Richard Blanshard, and directed by Roger Penny and Blanshard, Cannes Uncut celebrates the films and the film-makers as well as detailing the glamour, red carpets, craziness, deals, parties, movies, and personalities that saw the business of show business implant itself at the Cannes Film Festival. It delves into what the Cannes Film Festival has come to represent over the years and what it might offer in the future, with insight from the head of the festival Thierry Frémaux; Cannes regulars Tilda Swinton, Juliette Binoche and Léa Seydoux; film-makers including Oliver Stone, Lynne Ramsay, Mike Leigh, Quentin Tarantino, Sean Baker, Ken Loach and Wim Wenders; and a cast and crew including producers, journalists, photographers, executives, festival programmers, fashion designers, party organisers and hotel managers.

As Mark explains: “For 20 or 30 years we have been going there but it occurred to us that the story behind it all had never really been told. People cover the news and the red carpets and the stunts but they don't cover what happens behind the scenes. We thought we would try to tell the story about the trade that goes on but thought that that was a bit niche. We realised the story that had never been told was where it came from and how it had developed. We wanted to look at not just the films but everything behind the scenes, the fashion and the marketplace and the way it impacts on the country.”

Mark Adams © Copyright Edinburgh International Film Festival

They started making the film during the pandemic which came with a little irony given that Cannes Film Festival was founded by a Scottish Lord who had escaped there during a pandemic.

“The restaurants embrace it because they make so much money out of it and so do the hotels.”

The response to the idea of the film was positive: “We spoke to the Mayor and to the people behind the scenes and we spoke to the hotels, the managers and the restaurants, and the impact is huge and I think it is still growing. The film business is always trying to reinvent itself and Cannes is definitely still on the up – because it sells product as well as selling dreams and glamour.” Mark’s film has already been screened at a number of festivals: “We have started the sales process and it's a long process but it is a very easy film to watch. It's not overly contentious and it's interesting to see all that is happening. I would hope it would be given a life perhaps on TV and on that side of things. Theatrical documentaries are very hard to get into the cinema. The documentaries that work in cinemas are the more controversial ones or the sports-orientated ones so you have to be realistic but I would hope it could get on TV.”