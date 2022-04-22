Bellmans Auctioneers gears up for first auction of 2022

The January auctions will be held from Tuesday, 18 to Thursday January 20 and highlights include a wonderful George III silver cow creamer.

The creamers by John Schuppe, made in London in 1767, are always a bit of a favourite, but this standing cow with engraved hair sports a cast central fly on the hinged lid and otherwise has a floral and scroll foliate border. It is 14.5 cm long and 9.5 cm high and weighs 124 grams. It is estimated at £2,000 - £3,000 (plus Buyer's Premium of 22 per cent plus VAT).

A tortoiseshell Royalist snuff box, decorated on the underside with a portrait of the crowned bust of King Charles I within an oval wreath surround, is offered together with an auction sale catalogue of the contents of The Grange, Levenshulme from May 1904 with an estimate today of £200 - £300.

A large Martin Brothers stoneware face jug, dated 1903, with one side modelled with a merry smiling face, the reverse with a face wearing a more thoughtful expression is also included in the auction. It is 21.5cm high and carries an estimate of £2,500 - £3,500.

A collection of some wonderful scent bottles is also coming up for auction. The rare gilt-metal mounted cut glass openwork crown scent bottles with stoppers were made in the early 19th century and are estimated at £300 - £500 each.

This particular one is 10cm high and has four straps cut with outer panels of raised strawberry diamonds, the two-colour gilt metal collar chased with coronets between roses, thistles and shamrocks with the stopper in the form of a Maltese Cross.

The jewellery part of the auction includes a 19ct gold brooch, designed as a standing poodle wearing a diamond set collar and is expected to fetch £500 -£700.