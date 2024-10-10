Berlin-based Swiss singer-songwriter Anna Erhard plays Brighton date

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Berlin-based Swiss singer-songwriter Anna Erhard is back in the UK for a date at The Rossi Bar, Brighton on Saturday, October 12.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes just a couple of weeks after the release of her third album Botanical Garden. She was also in the UK this time last year.

“It seems to me to be honest that people in the UK are more interested in music. I have already sold quite a few tickets for the tour, and I think it just happened through radio exposure really. It feels like I have been working here in Germany and in Switzerland doing little shows but in the UK it is taking off. It feels very different in the UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna enjoyed high-profile support from BBC 6Music's Steve Lamacq, Huw Stephens, Deb Grant, Marc Riley and more, a Radio X X-Posure Playlist add and first handpicks on KEXP in Seattle.

Anna Erhard (contributed pic)

“I'm Swiss but it's not such a far stretch. I'm from the German part of Switzerland, and Berlin is a pretty good place to be. When I moved here, I was diving into it much more and out a lot more and really enjoying the bonus of being in a big city but now I am perhaps a bit more quiet and Berlin feels a bit more normal.”

Anna's last album was Campsite. The new one is called Botanical Garden.

“And this botanical garden was in Portugal, in Porto. That was where I was writing the song. I was there with a friend and they were very obsessed with Google ratings. They wanted to go to only places that had 4.7 stars or more on Google ratings, and this botanical garden was one of them but when we got there, he then found it really disappointing! And I was getting a bit annoyed about only going to places that lots of other people have rated highly!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The topic of comparing and rating runs through the album: “But on the album I am also writing about the slightly more mundane things.

“This third album feels related to the last one, Campsite. I wrote them back to back. I went out on tour and then I went straight into the studio and recorded them in a similar way, jamming and then using our jamming as the core for the lyrics. I was recording and writing directly in the studio and so it does feel different.

“It was a bit nerve-racking finishing recording and saying ‘OK, that is it now. These are the songs’ but I think once you've overcome the doubts and the nervousness then you're not nervous anymore and it's actually quite exciting but also a bit unreal. It will feel more real once I'm doing the songs on tour.”

Also on the album is the song 170: “My friend and I had a serious argument about how tall we are. I am obviously taller than her and I wrote this song to make her publicly admit that she was wrong when she said that I am not 170 (5’7’’). I’m 170 and she is shorter than me!”

"The first album I did was the more normal way of song-writing but the second one I used drum machines and synthesisers and I was just experimenting more, just wanting to see what would happen.”