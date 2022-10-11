The National Trust has a number of walks featured on its website including a circular walk which includes a Roman road, a chalky Woodland Ride known locally as ‘Leper’s Path’ and Iron Age lynchets across a small pasture.

This West Sussex walk takes about two hours and is six kilometres long. The walk starts at Bignor Hill car park, head towards the two radio masts, passing the signpost to 'NOVIOMAGUS’. Here there are pink signs you can follow or continue on the National Trust route. This walk includes an ‘agger’, or a surviving Roman Road, and the 'Six-Ways' signpost (where eight ways now meet). Locally it is known as 'Shippams Poste' after this famous local family, who donated it, and Leper's Path runs pale and chalky between tall beeches and other trees.

The Downs Link crosses the Surrey Hills, the Low Weald, the South Downs and the Coastal Plain. Starting at St Martha’s Hill near Guildford it runs to Shoreham by Sea totalling 59km/39 miles, or it can be split up into sections. The final stage is Bramber to Shoreham-by-Sea 6.6km (4.1 miles).

Follow the trail south along the River Adur valley as it cuts through the South Downs. To avoid crossing the busy A283, take the alternative route which takes you under the A283. The trains once crossed the Adur at Coombes. This section of the railway was used by the cement works to carry freight to Shoreham and was not closed until 1981. Lancing College Chapel dominates the landscape to the west. The land to the south, once salt marsh, is now the site of Shoreham Airport. Botolphs is the meeting point of the South Downs Way and the Downs Link. Cross the bridge to complete the journey to Shoreham. Carry on past the toll bridge until you reach the end of the Downs Link.

You can also walk the South Downs Way, this 100 mile (160km) route follows old tracks and drove ways along the ridge of the chalk Downs; from the cathedral city of Winchester in the west to the seaside town of Eastbourne in the east. The distinctive chalk and flint route is easy to follow and usually firm under foot. You’ll enjoy wide open views north over the Weald and south to the English Channel. Discover hidden churches, cosy pubs and, as the seasons change, everything from bluebells to blackberries.

The first is at Ditchling Beacon. Starting at the car park, Ditchling Beacon has many options for people who enjoy a wander. We recommend the loop walk, heading west from the car park. Although the area is naturally undulating, this walk allows the enjoyment of the rolling hills and captivating sea views whilst avoiding the challenging hikes. Not to mention, Autumn brings a stunning sunset to watch as you go along.

Ditchling Beacon

The second walk it recommends is Beachy Birling Gap. Forming part of the Seven Sisters, this walk boasts beautiful, white cliffs overlooking the ocean. This protected area also has a sweet little café to provide some warming comfort after the embracing the crisp Autumn Sea air. Also worth noting is the Belle Tout lighthouse that walkers pass on this gentle, coastline cliff walk.

Next is Jack and Jill Windmills Walk, Clayton. Not far from Brighton, these two windmills stand amidst a variety of path options, whether you need a shorter, child-friendly walk or a longer, more challenging route, whack on those wellies and let your dog off the lead for a good run around before heading to the café for some post-walk treats. The Jill windmill has also been restored to full working condition and is open to visitors.

Discover the history of Hollingbury Castle. This lovely park walk is situated near Moulsecombe, Brighton and takes you to the scheduled monument of the Iron Age Hollingbury Castle hillfort for the history buffs who also love a view. For embracing the changing colours of the season, this walk isn’t one to miss.

Cruise to Clayton, this challenging circular walk stretches 11 miles across the South Downs National Park towards Brighton before visiting various countryside villages. If the walk sounds daunting, just know you’ll be rewarded as the cosy country pubs in and around the local villages never fail to supply a refreshing pint or even a heart-warming Sunday Roast. What better way to embrace the incoming season.

Explore The Living Coast, a designated urban biosphere reserve, celebrating the line in which urban meets rural. Stretching from Newhaven and Shoreham-by-sea, it has a mix of everything including the grassy South Downs, iconic Brighton beach and winding rivers leading to the washing waves of the coast. It’s the best place for the family to come together and enjoy the best bits of Autumn as there really is something for everyone on The Living Coast.

The last walk it recommends is the undercliff walk between Brighton and Saltdean. Just over five kilometres, both cyclists and walkers can enjoy the Undercliff Walk. With cafes and restaurants dotted along, this makes for a scenic and enjoyable family day out. The path is also part of the city’s coast defences, protecting the cliffs from erosion, making it a safer way to admire the natural beauty of the white cliffs.

For more information on walking routes, visit www.visitbrighton.com https://www.southdowns.gov.uk/get-active/on-foot/walking-trails/