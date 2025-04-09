Best bluebell walks in Sussex for 2025 – find out where to go for bluebells in Sussex this spring

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 9th Apr 2025, 16:10 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 16:26 BST
Bluebells create gorgeous carpets of blue in the spring and the sight and scents draw crowds from miles around to enjoy their beauty. We shared our favourite picture of bluebells and asked readers to do the same.

Bluebell season is usually between mid-April and late May and we can help you make the most of it with these wonderful places in Sussex to visit. With the help of readers, we put together this collection showing some of the best places to go to see the bluebells in 2025.

Woodland Trust tells us they are one of the last spring flowers to bloom before the woodland canopy closes up and new leaves block out the sunlight. If spring is mild, bluebells respond by flowering earlier. British bluebells have bell shaped flowers on one side of stem with cream anthers – not to be confused with the Spanish bluebells or their hybrid, which has wider leaves and flowers arranged in a spiral around the stem.

Bluebells create gorgeous carpets of blue in the spring and the sight and scents draw crowds from miles around to enjoy their beauty

1. Bluebells

Bluebells create gorgeous carpets of blue in the spring and the sight and scents draw crowds from miles around to enjoy their beauty Photo: Justin Lycett

Angmering Park Estate in the heart of the South Downs boosts some beautiful bluebell. There is a car park in Dover Lane, Angmering.

2. Angmering Park Estate

Angmering Park Estate in the heart of the South Downs boosts some beautiful bluebell. There is a car park in Dover Lane, Angmering. Photo: Elaine Hammond

Quite a few bluebells are out in Nore Wood, on the Slindon Estate

3. Nore Wood

Quite a few bluebells are out in Nore Wood, on the Slindon Estate Photo: Pete goes for a walk

Bluebells on the South Downs Way at Amberley

4. Amberley

Bluebells on the South Downs Way at Amberley Photo: Elaine Hammond

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SussexWoodland Trust
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice