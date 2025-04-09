Bluebell season is usually between mid-April and late May and we can help you make the most of it with these wonderful places in Sussex to visit. With the help of readers, we put together this collection showing some of the best places to go to see the bluebells in 2025.

Woodland Trust tells us they are one of the last spring flowers to bloom before the woodland canopy closes up and new leaves block out the sunlight. If spring is mild, bluebells respond by flowering earlier. British bluebells have bell shaped flowers on one side of stem with cream anthers – not to be confused with the Spanish bluebells or their hybrid, which has wider leaves and flowers arranged in a spiral around the stem.