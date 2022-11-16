Ice-skating has become a staple of festive fun for many families across Sussex and thanks to a number of temporary rinks there are plenty of places to go and enjoy it.

The ones in Sussex are:

Bognor Regis: Ice Skating on the Prom is back this year from November 24 2022 to January 2 2024 in a new location in London Road Coach Park where the whole family can enjoy a traditional style rectangular Ice Rink. If Ice skating in Bognor isn’t your thing, feel free to enjoy a stroll round and explore our Funfair, Christmas huts, German style swing grill, bar, children’s rides, games and much more! Tickets: Adults £10.50, OAP’s £9.50, Students £9.50 (with valid student card), Children £9.50 (3-16) and Under 3’s FREE with a paying adult. To book and for more information visit iceskatingontheprom.co.uk

Brighton: The stunning Royal Pavilion Ice Rink is back with its twinkly, romantic, child-friendly feel from October 29 2022 to January 8 2023 against the stunning backdrop in Brighton. Visitors and spectators can also enjoy a drink and snack at rinkside bar and cafe or from one of our outdoor terrace areas, over a mulled wine with the best view in the city. Tickets: Adult Peak £16, Off-Peak £12, Under 12s: £11 Peak, £9 Off-Peak, Students/Royal Pavilion Members: £14 Peak, £10 Off-peak. To book and for more information visit royalpavilionicerink.co.uk

Eastbourne: The Lightning Fibre Ice Rink is returning from December 1 2022 to January 8 2023 outside of the Enterprise Centre and Eastbourne Railway Station and is better and better than ever before – and well as being right on the doorstep of the town’s facilities. Tickets: Adults £12 (£15 on the day), Children (4 - 11 years) £8 (£10 on the day). Minimum age 4+. To book or for more information visit www.eastbourneicerink.co.uk

Worthing: Enjoy a magical ice-skating experience under a canopy of sparkling fairy lights at Worthing Ice Rink in Steyne Gardens from November 5 2022 to February 19 2023. Once your session has ended, head to the rink-side cafe for a warming drink and snack or check out the many buzzing restaurants and bars within walking distance in Worthing Town Centre. Tickets: Adult Peak £11, Off Peak £9, Children (15 and under) Peak £10,Off Peak £8.50. Minimum age 4+. For more information and to book visit worthingicerink.com