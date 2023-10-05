BREAKING
Best-selling author and TV weather presenter Carol Kirkwood joins Worthing charity Wadars as competition judge

​​A best-selling author and top TV personality will be judging a children’s writing competition to raise vital funds for Worthing-based Wadars animal rescue charity.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 5th Oct 2023, 09:50 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 09:54 BST
Carol Kirkwood, a TV weather presenter and author of three novels, will be reading all the short stories submitted in the competition for children and young people.

Carol, who has recently published her third novel, said: "I’m a firm believer in bringing out children’s creativity, and entering this competition is a great way for them to express themselves and show off their creative skills.

"As an animal lover myself, I was delighted to be asked to judge this competition, and I look forward to reading the entries.”

    Presenter Carol Kirkwood will judge the new Wadars short story competition. Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty ImagesPresenter Carol Kirkwood will judge the new Wadars short story competition. Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
    There are two categories, for ages seven to 11 and 12 to 16, and the challenge is to write a story of up to 500 words on the theme of Donald the Cat’s Great Adventure.

    Authors of the first, second and third placed stories in both age groups will receive a prize. The cost to enter is £2 and all funds raised will help the charity to look after the dozens of cats, dogs, rabbits and numerous other small pets in its care.

    Jenny Freeman, Wadars fundraising manager, said: "We are very excited to be launching this short story competition and are extremely grateful to Carol for kindly agreeing to judge the winning entries for us. We are also very grateful to Waterstones, Hobbycraft and The Original Factory Shop, for providing the prizes."

    The competition closes at 6pm on Sunday, November 12, and anyone interested in entering should visit the Wadars website www.wadars.co.uk to find out more.

    In addition to rehoming companion animals, Wadars also operates a wildlife helpline and mobile rescue service, responding to calls from members of the public who are concerned about sick and injured wildlife.

    The charity has been operating in Sussex for almost 55 years, finding homes for between 300 and 400 companion animals every year and responding to around 1,500 callouts annually.