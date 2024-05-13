Bexhill Choral Society to perform Vivaldi’s Gloria

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bexhill Choral Society’s next concert, featuring Vivaldi’s Gloria, takes place on Saturday, May 18 at 7.30pm at St Peter’s Church, Bexhill, TN40 2HE, conducted by musician, composer and conductor Kenneth Roberts.

Bexhill Choral Society secretary Jenny Meteyard said: “Vivaldi’s Gloria, his most famous and much-loved choral masterpiece, has a wonderfully sunny nature and melodies which give it immediate and universal appeal. A joyful hymn of praise, with interludes of quieter contemplation, it is perhaps one of choral music’s most uplifting works. In Beatus Vir (Blessed is the Man), Vivaldi’s setting of Psalm 111, the dramatic and expressive music again matches the varying moods of the text, from joy to meditation. Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater, one of his most celebrated sacred works, uses hauntingly beautiful melodies to express reflections on the sorrows of Mary at the foot of the cross, which also include moments of joy in the protection of the Virgin. Finally, Torelli’s sparkling little Sinfonia in D for Trumpet & Strings completes an evening of delightful Baroque music.

“Bexhill Choral is joined by the Sussex Concert Orchestra and well-known local soloists soprano Caroline Charnock and mezzo Rebecca Hughes. Caroline began her singing career at the age of nine in St Peter’s Church Choir where she became head chorister and is delighted to be singing some of her favourite works with Bexhill Choral Society, back at St Peter’s where her musical journey began. Rebecca has sung as a soloist in a number of operas and choral works and spends most of her time singing, teaching and giving vocal workshops to choral societies in and around East Sussex. The brief but action-packed Torelli Trumpet Sinfonia showcases the talents of well-known local trumpet player Andy Gill.”

Tickets are available for £14 in advance from Second Spin in Sackville Rd, Bexhill (cash), choir members, or Ticketsource.co.uk/bcs or phone 0333 666 3366; or £16 on the door. Friends of BCS have a reduced rate of £12.

Jenny added: “Bexhill Choral Society received enthusiastic applause – indeed a standing ovation – and reviews for their last concert in February (postponed from the previous October) which featured the premiere of their director of music Kenneth Roberts’ cantata Iseult, with the brilliant soprano soloist Kristy Swift singing the title role. Arthur Sullivan’s music for King Arthur, Holst’s setting of Psalm 86 (with soloists Caroline Charnock and Roger Elias), and two movements of Roberts’ Flute Concerto (with flautist Susan Gregg) rounded out what vice chair of Rother Richard Thomas described as ‘passionate and committed music making, dramatically and beautifully played and sung’ and ‘a memorable and moving event’.