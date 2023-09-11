BREAKING
Big Beach Clean set to take place on Eastbourne seafront

A Big Beach Clean is set to take place on Eastbourne’s seafront at four locations on the promenade.
By Sam Pole
Published 11th Sep 2023, 08:51 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 08:51 BST
Plastic Free Eastbourne will be running a Big Beach Clean along Eastbourne’s Seafront on Sunday, September 24 at 2pm.

Residents will be able to start at four locations on the promenade near to the Holywell Tea Chalet, the Wishtower, the Beach Deck Café and Harbour Reach.

At each location, Plastic Free Eastbourne will have a publicity stall where they will share a Safety Briefing with residents.

    A Big Beach Clean is set to take place on Eastbourne’s seafront at four locations on the promenade. Picture: Staff JLA Big Beach Clean is set to take place on Eastbourne’s seafront at four locations on the promenade. Picture: Staff JL
    People taking part will also be to take protective gloves, a litter bag and £5 litter pickers, which will be for sale.

    There is also a survey for you to list the types of litter which resident will be collecting.

    This survey is run by the Marine Conservation Society, one of the charities that Plastic Free Eastbourne works with.

    The data collected will provide evidence of the problem caused by “others”.

