A Big Beach Clean is set to take place on Eastbourne’s seafront at four locations on the promenade.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plastic Free Eastbourne will be running a Big Beach Clean along Eastbourne’s Seafront on Sunday, September 24 at 2pm.

Residents will be able to start at four locations on the promenade near to the Holywell Tea Chalet, the Wishtower, the Beach Deck Café and Harbour Reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At each location, Plastic Free Eastbourne will have a publicity stall where they will share a Safety Briefing with residents.

Most Popular

A Big Beach Clean is set to take place on Eastbourne’s seafront at four locations on the promenade. Picture: Staff JL

People taking part will also be to take protective gloves, a litter bag and £5 litter pickers, which will be for sale.

There is also a survey for you to list the types of litter which resident will be collecting.

This survey is run by the Marine Conservation Society, one of the charities that Plastic Free Eastbourne works with.