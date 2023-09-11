Big Beach Clean set to take place on Eastbourne seafront
and live on Freeview channel 276
Plastic Free Eastbourne will be running a Big Beach Clean along Eastbourne’s Seafront on Sunday, September 24 at 2pm.
Residents will be able to start at four locations on the promenade near to the Holywell Tea Chalet, the Wishtower, the Beach Deck Café and Harbour Reach.
At each location, Plastic Free Eastbourne will have a publicity stall where they will share a Safety Briefing with residents.
People taking part will also be to take protective gloves, a litter bag and £5 litter pickers, which will be for sale.
There is also a survey for you to list the types of litter which resident will be collecting.
This survey is run by the Marine Conservation Society, one of the charities that Plastic Free Eastbourne works with.
The data collected will provide evidence of the problem caused by “others”.