Big-time wrestling comes to Storrington for first time

Big-time wrestling is coming to Storrington for the first time with an American Rumble show.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The all-in, last man standing battle royal, where the wrestlers are knocked out of the event by being thrown out of the ring over the top rope, is being held at the Chanctonbury Leisure Centre on Saturday, September 27.

Andrew Dunstan, Chanctonbury’s director of community leisure, said: “We are all very excited. The town has never seen anything like it before. It’s a perfect event for the kids and families, and if everyone enjoys the show we plan to run more events like this one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the big names in action will be The Beards, one of the toughest and most notorious tag teams in the grappling game, ‘The Man Mountain’ of the ring Karl Atlas and his partner, ‘Mad Dog’ Quinn. The Beards are ranked as the number-one contenders for the PWF British Championship and bill themselves as ‘more than 40 stone of British beef’.

The Beards will be in action in Storrington

The event is being presented by Premier Promotions, who regularly draw sell-out crowds to their shows at the Charmandean Centre in Worthing, and will also include an appearance by another giant heavyweight in the form of ‘The Gladiator’ Samson, who will be among the favourites to lift the king of the ring title at the end of the evening if anyone is going to take down The Beards.

Meanwhile, the line-up will also feature a host of popular stars including PWF title-holder David Lovejoy, high flyer Donny Bolt, P.J. Reeves and Isaac Freyda, who are set to clash in a contest for the Sussex championship at Peacehaven next month, and legendary Brighton wrestler Barry Cooper, who has made more than 300 appearances in Premier Promotions rings.

Saturday’s show starts at 7.30pm. Advanced booking is recommended and tickets can be purchased online from www.ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions or by calling 0333 666 3366. They are also available in-person at the leisure centre.