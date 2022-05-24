It will take place from noon until 5pm at Bignor Park and all proceeds will go towards local ancient churches.

Ned Mersey, owner of Bignor Park, said: “The Sutton and Bignor Fete is a wonderful opportunity for the local community and visitors to enjoy an afternoon of fun and entertainment whilst supporting the upkeep of the five local churches. Due to Covid lockdowns it is the first time it has been held for several years, so it should be extra special this time.”