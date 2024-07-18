Blackadder is the fun challenge for Horsham’s HAODS

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham’s HAODS are bringing Blackadder II to the stage from August 1-3 at QEII school as their first play since 2019, pre-Covid.

The cast features Chris Dale as Blackadder, Luke Moulange as Lord Percy, Stacey James as Queenie, Tess Kennedy as Nursie, Martin Bracewell as Melchett and Jay Alderton as Baldrick, with a strong supporting cast who multi-role: Kirstie Mitchell, Sam Berry, Chris Hampton, Hannah Wheatley-Stannard, Amelia Douglas, Sam Wilmer, Steve Cronin and James Douglas.

There are four performances with 100 seats per performance. Tickets and more details on https://haods.co.uk/

Jay is relishing the thought of giving us his Baldrick: “He is just such a lovable idiot. When I saw the stage show, I just loved his own humour and actually he says so little but manages to say it without an ounce of intelligence. But maybe it there is a little bit of a hint of something in there. There are glimpses that he does have things outside of Blackadder's world but really Blackadder is all he's ever known.

HAODS presents Blackadder II:Jay Alderton (contributed pic)

"He's been in Blackadder’s service since he was two years old and he is basically Blackadder’s punching bag.

"Blackadder is the only one with an understanding that what is going on around them is completely absurd, and Baldrick is there to try to please Blackadder as much as he possibly can.”

HAODS traditionally do three shows a year including two big musicals plus a play for people who might not have been in the big productions, and that was the pattern until Covid hit, since when they haven't been able to revive the play slot… until now.

“We went to see another production of Blackadder at the Archway Theatre in Horley. Our Lord Percy was Prince Ludwig in that production and we went on to support him.

"Our director Lizzie saw it and really wanted to do the play for us. She did all the research on it and put it forward to the committee. The licence gets donated to Comic Relief and the committee thought that that was brilliant, that it would help the charity and that it would be good for the company and brilliant to do.

“For the most part the comedy is timeless. There a few little things in one episode which had to be removed as perhaps not being as appropriate now as they were then. There have been just a few little things that have been tweaked but that's allowed really when you're putting something on stage because you have to think about how things flow each into the next. But the comedy is basically timeless. It's difficult to get through rehearsals without breaking down laughing. There is dry humour and silly humour and some of it is almost slapstick. There is the back and forth and you've also got absurd comedy. It has really got everything and the lovely thing is that you've got the six core characters but the support characters each of them, all eight of them, get their moment to shine and steal the scene away from the core six.”