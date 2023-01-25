Blues band shortlisted for the UK Blues Awards set to perform at Petworth Fringe

A blues band who have been shortlisted for the UK Blues Awards are set to perform at the Petworth Fringe.

Blues Band Catfish will perform at the Petworth Fringe as part of the Petworth Sessions which will see multiple artists perform across five months.

Catfish will be performing on Thursday, January 26 at Leconfield Hall.

The band have been nominated for the ‘Best Blues Band’ in the UK for 2023 and have won Band of the Year UK Blues Award in 2019 and 2020.

International touring blues rock powerhouse Catfish are making waves on the music scene in the UK and Europe, having now won a total of five UK Blues Awards.

As well as being Band of the Year in 2020, Matt Long the guitarist/vocalist was named Instrumentalist of the Year in the UK Blues Awards in both 2020 and 2021, and Paul Long was voted Keyboard Player of the Year in 2016.